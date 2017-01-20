Groups from Rhode Island head to Washington D.C. for march

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Thousands of people are protesting throughout the country as President-Elect Donald Trump is transitioned into the White House, and so are many Rhode Islanders.

Early Friday morning, organizers of the Women’s March on Washington chapter here in the Ocean State expect more than 4,000 people to attend.

“I’m hoping to galvanize people,” said Nancy Rafi, Rhode Island’s coordinator. “I think a lot of people are getting up off of their couches and are becoming activists because there is going to be a lot going on with this new administration.

Rafi also says the mission is not to protest President Elect. Instead they are looking to come together as a voice for equality and acceptance.

The march is scheduled for Saturday in the nation’s capital.