Hazards to children prompt recall of dressers, mobiles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A pair of household products were recalled by their manufacturers this week because they may pose an injury risk to children.

Linon Home Decor is recalling about 200 dressers because they can tip over. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the dressers are unstable if they’re not anchored to the wall.

No injuries have been reported thus far, but if you have one of these dressers you should stop using it unless it’s anchored.

The Cynthia-style dressers have five drawers and stand about 40 inches tall. They were sold exclusively at WayFair.com for about $150 from Sept. 2015 through Aug. 2016.

Consumers should contact Linon Home Decor at 800-622-4456 during normal business hours for a full refund or a tip-resistant kit.

Restoration Hardware Baby & Child is recalling about 1,000 vintage car mobiles.

The mobiles feature six cars and the wheels can detach, posing a choking hazard to children, according to the CPSC.

The items were sold for about $50 from Oct. 2014 through Oct. 2016.

Contact Restoration Hardware toll-free at 888-728-8419 during normal business hours for a full refund.

Your Christmas decorations are most likely packed away by now. But if you have a pre-lit, artificial tree from Nantucket Distributing, you should return it for a full refund.

The CPSC says the fuses on the trees can overheat and blow, which could cause a fire.

The trees are 6-and-a-half feet tall and were sold at Christmas Tree Shop stores in October and November of 2016 for about $150.

Anyone with questions can contact Christmas Tree Shops toll-free at 888-287-3232 any time or by email at bargains@christmastreeshops.com.

If you have a consumer problem you need help solving, contact our Call 12 for Action Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The hotline is (401) 228-1850.