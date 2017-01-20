Hundreds march on RI Statehouse in protest of Trump presidency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Donald J. Trump took the oath of office Friday morning to become the 45th president of the United States of America, hundreds of Rhode Islanders marched in protest outside the Statehouse.

Chants of “not my president” and “this is what democracy looks like” arose from the crowd in downtown Providence.

Many attendees were students from area public and private schools taking part in a walkout organized by various student groups. They said they wanted to come together to show that even though they’re not old enough to vote, they do have a voice and can make a difference.

MASSIVE parade coming down towards State House right now pic.twitter.com/GL39P8SPs5 — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 20, 2017

Hundreds here at State House to protest inauguration of Donald Trump. Many walked out of school to be here pic.twitter.com/Mt91spzH9g — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 20, 2017

District leaders did not sanction the walkout but a spokesperson said any student who participates won’t face discipline.

Dozens of state and local police officers were on hand to keep watch over the event.

The inauguration festivities on Friday were marred with similar rallies around the country, some of which led to violence and vandalism.

