Man sentenced to life in prison for 1990 murder, rape

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly man convicted of raping and killing an elderly West Warwick woman more than two decades ago learned his fate on Friday.

David Roscoe was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 85-year-old Germaine Mouchon, the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced. He also received a life sentence for first-degree sexual assault, which will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Roscoe, 60, was found guilty of both charges in September.

During the six-day trial, prosecutors proved that on Aug. 4, 1990, Roscoe assaulted and murdered Mouchon inside her Echo Valley apartment.

The case went unsolved for more than 25 years. DNA evidence was found by the medical examiner during the autopsy, according to Kilmartin’s office, but it did not lead to a suspect as DNA testing was in its infancy at the time.

West Warwick police reopened the case in August 2015 at the behest of Mouchon’s grandson. Investigators ran the DNA through their index and came up with Roscoe, who had been previously convicted of child molestation and assault.

Roscoe was subsequently taken into custody in Nov. 2015.

“Germaine Mouchon’s family had to wait far too long to see the man who violently took the life of their loving mother and grandmother be brought to justice,” Kilmartin said in a statement. “It is my hope that today’s sentencing brings them a sense of peace knowing that David Roscoe will spend the rest of his natural life in prison for his crimes.”