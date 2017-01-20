Paiva Weed concerned about possible effects of Obamacare repeal

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President Trump is calling for sweeping changes to policies that were set under his predecessor. Among those changes could include repealing Obamacare.

Local lawmakers are expressing concern over what that could mean to Rhode Island.

Senate President Paiva Weed says if President Trump is successful in a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, it could have huge budgetary implications.

“I am concerned” says Paive Weed.

Roughly 100,000 Rhode Islanders receive health insurance through Obamacare, which Trump has repeatedly pledged to repeal and replace.

Paiva Weed says it’s too soon to say what kind of impact President Trump’s policies will have locally.

Rhode Island relies on billions of dollars every year from the Federal Government, much of it is for social service benefits.

Weed says, “We don’t turn people away at hospital doors, so what the ACA did was actually provide funding for insurance to ensure those people are cared for”.

Paiva Weed’s biggest concern lies in Trump’s choice for Education Secretary Betsy Devos, “I was horrified at some of the stuff she was saying, that to return the decisions about children with disabilities to the states.”

Paiva Weed also says she is hoping now that Trump is in power, the country can move away from the divisiveness that she says came about during the elections.