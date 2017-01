Hundreds of students walked out of class Friday to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. (Photo: Kim Kalunian/WPRI 12)

Central Falls students depart for Washington, D.C. to take part in the Women's March

Protesters set a parked limousine on fire in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman)

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Police try to remove demonstrators from attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators sit at one of the entrance as police officer let people pass let to the inauguration in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of the President-elect Donald Trump inauguration. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators march on the street near a security checkpoint inaugural entrance, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters pitching diverse causes but united against the incoming president are making their mark on Inauguration Day. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Police officers prepare to take New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, center, into custody after he and others blocked traffic on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower in New York, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a protest during President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Protesters burn a mock American flag in front of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday, Jan. 20 2017, amid apprehension in Mexico regarding his previous comments about Mexico and his promise to build a border wall to halt migration. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Protesters are blocked by riot police as they try to march to the U.S. Embassy for a rally to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Left-wing and Muslim activists have asked President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Campaigners demonstrate outside the United States Embassy in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, holding placards and wearing Trump face masks as they protest ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S President. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A young boy holds a placard during a protest against Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president in Bristol, England, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Candles are lighted before a blessing at the offices of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services during the presidential inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in San Antonio. Rather than watch the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the group gathered to show their support for immigration groups, women's groups, minorities, and others they fear may be harmed by the new administration's policies.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Lauka "Yohualtlahuiz" Rios-Ramirez, center, an indigenous healer leads a blessing at the offices of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services during the presidential inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in San Antonio. Rather than watch the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the group gathered to show their support for immigration groups, women's groups, minorities, and others they fear may be harmed by the new administration's policies.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Lauka "Yohualtlahuiz" Rios-Ramirez, an indigenous healer, leads a blessing at the offices of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services during the presidential inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in San Antonio. Rather than watch the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the group gathered to show their support for immigration groups, women's groups, minorities, and others they fear may be harmed by the new administration's policies.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Alyson Gurganus takes the oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A crowd listens to speakers during an inclusion rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Campaigners demonstrate outside the United States Embassy, as they protest about the inauguration of U.S President Donal Trump, in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Campaigners demonstrate outside the United States Embassy, wearing Trump face masks and holding anti-racist placards as they protest about the inauguration of U.S President Donal Trump, in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

An effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump sits on a bench before a protest in Panama City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A man stomps on an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in Panama City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in Panama City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)