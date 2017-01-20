Police: Cat put down due to injuries; Pawtucket man charged

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket man Thursday who’s accused of severely injuring his girlfriend’s cat, resulting in the animal having to be put down.

City police said they received a complaint from the girlfriend of Scott Baptista that he had assaulted her cat.

Police launched an investigation with the assistance of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) and as a result took Baptista into custody.

Baptista, 25, of Benefit Street, was arraigned Friday on a charge of malicious injury to or killing of an animal.

Police did not specify in what way the cat was injured.