Pope Francis congratulates President Trump

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration and urged the new U.S. president to show concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who “stand before our door.”

Francis says in a message that he’s praying Trump’s decisions will be guided by the “rich spiritual and ethical values” that have shaped America’s history.

The pope also offers these words: “Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need.”