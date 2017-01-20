Trump wishes Kraft well in AFC Championship

WASHINGTON (WPRI) – On the eve of his inauguration, President-Elect Donald Trump took some time to wish the Patriots owner good luck in this weekend’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking at Thursday night’s donors dinner in Washington, Trump sent the well-wishes to Robert Kraft, who was in attendance at the dinner.

“In the audience we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever because he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady and a great coach named Belichick — Bob Kraft,” Trump said. “So, good luck Bob. Your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great, thanks.”

Kraft has invited Trump to Gillette Stadium for games in past years. Just before the election, Trump read a letter of support from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, and claimed he had Tom Brady’s vote.