PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Pembroke Avenue.

Police tell Eyewitness News a Providence man was shot in the lower body around 3:30 a.m.

He was taken into surgery at Rhode Island Hospital.

According to police, they believe the shooting happened during a party in the basement of the home.

They say roughly 30-40 people were outside when they arrived on scene, but no witnesses cooperated.

Police did not find a weapon and no suspect is in custody.