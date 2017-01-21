Two storied franchises square off Sunday

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – New England fans are preparing for their 4th AFC championship game in six years at Gillette Stadium, but some are a bit nervous heading into Sunday’s match-up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very different team than when the Patriots played them back in week seven.

Neither team has lost a game since November 20.

“I went to the Houston game last week and I was pumped,” said Mike Finley. “People were pumped. I never sat down once.”

Between both franchises, they have a total of 29 AFC championship game appearances, 16 conference titles, and 10 Super Bowl wins.

“Every game seems to be nerve wracking lately,” said Denise Lewandowski. “You think you’re going to blow them out and you really don’t.”

Other fans are a bit more confident.

“I think they’re geared up,” said Joan Cocuzzo.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Sunday night on WPRI 12.