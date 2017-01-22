2017 AFC Championship: Patriots vs. Steelers

Fireworks soar over the American flag on the field before the AFC championship NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The End Zone Militia watch fireworks before the AFC championship NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and entertainer Jon Bon Jovi, right, watch from the sideline during warm-up's before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a touchdown reception during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave (79) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) celebrates after his touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots cheerleaders perform during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)