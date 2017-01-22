Eyewitness News Political Analyst on first Sean Spicer press briefing

(WPRI) – The battle between the Trump administration and the press continues into President Trump’s first days in office.

The incoming White House Press Secretary and Barrington Rhode Island native Sean Spicer wasn’t scheduled to give his first briefing until this week, but an Inauguration day controversy became front and center in the days following, and Trump’s administration felt they had to comment.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period, both in person and around the globe,” Spicer said Saturday. “These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the Inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

“Attacking the media really plays into his base of supporters,” Eyewitness News Political Analyst Joe Fleming said of the Trump Administration.

So what does the tension between the press and the new administration mean for the country and the public?

It “looks like we’re going to have a very different type of president that this country has never seen before,” said Fleming. “A president who is going to use social media a lot, a president who is going to mix it up with the press who, when he thinks something is wrong, he’s going to respond to it immediately.”

The facts are creating more of a divide between the press and the Trump Administration, as Spicer reported a record number of people watched Donald Trump’s Inauguration. However, Nielsen ratings reported more viewers, close to 19-percent more, watched President Obama’s 2009 Inauguration compared to President Trump’s.

“He’s going to need to have the media give reports, very unbiased reports, of what is going on and what accomplishments he’s had over the time as president,” says Fleming of President Trump. “So he needs to develop a relationship with the media and not always be angry with the media. I think as time goes on he’ll learn to develop that.”

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian last month, Sean Spicer said President Trump will continue to use social media as a direct way to communicate with the American people, suggesting a continued unconventional relationship with the press.