Man arrested for pulling fire alarm at Steelers’ hotel

BOSTON (WPRI) – A Boston man is facing charges after police say he pulled a fire alarm in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hotel early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say they arrested 25-year-old Dennis Harrison, shortly after he fled the hotel near Boston’s Logan Airport.

Much of the hotel was evacuated, but ESPN reports members of the Steelers were not, even though many players were woken up by the alarm.

NFL security officials were staying at the same hotel.

Harrison was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and pulling a false fire alarm.

The incident happened hours before tonight’s AFC Championship Game between the Steelers and New England Patriots in Foxboro.