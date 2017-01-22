Patriots, Steelers set sights on return trip to Super Bowl

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will go head-to-head at a rainy Gillette Stadium Sunday night, each with their sights set on a return trip to the Super Bowl.

The two storied franchises have a combined 29 AFC title game appearances, 16 conference titles, and 10 Super Bowl wins. The Patriots were last in the big game when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and the Steelers were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in their latest appearance in 2010.

The winner of tonight’s game will go on to Houston to face the winner of the NFC Championship between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

Two of the league’s top quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, will meet for the first time this season. When the teams met in Week 7, Roethlisberger was sidelined after he underwent surgery to his meniscus.

New England would win that game 27-16 behind RB LeGarrette Blount’s 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Neither team has lost since Nov. 20.

The key for both teams Sunday night is to slow down their opponents’ high-powered offense. The Steelers have two of the league’s best offensive players at their position in RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown.

Despite being suspended for the first four games of the season, Bell still ended the season fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,268, also punching in seven touchdowns. Brown had another stellar season as well, pulling in 106 receptions for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking a potentially significant storm that will impact our area to start the week, but says the rain during Sunday night’s game will be limited to a chance of light showers or drizzle.

“Skies will be cloudy with temperatures around 40 at kickoff. Some showers and/or a light wintry mix is possible during the game or just after, but at this point, any precipitation looks light. Winds of 10-20 mph will be picking up throughout the game, so bring some warm layers underneath your rain jacket.”

Remember – the game’s on 12! Kickoff at 6:40 p.m. and stay tuned after the game for highlights, reaction, and analysis in our Post-Game Wrap.