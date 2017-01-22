University of Rhode Island to celebrate its 125th year

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is celebrating its 125th year.

The university has planned a ceremony for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school to kick off a yearlong celebration.

URI President David Dooley says it’s a time to celebrate the accomplishments of alumni, students, faculty, and staff and reflect on the university’s history, while also looking toward the future.

He says he’s planning for the university to have a greater impact in academics, economic development and civic engagement.

Dooley will ring the bell 12 times at Davis Hall on Wednesday to mark a dozen decades of graduates.

The event includes speeches, music and ice sculpting.

The university was established in 1892 as a land-grant college.

Nearly 15,000 undergraduate students and 3,000 graduate students are currently enrolled.