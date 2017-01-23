Florida man returned to Massachusetts to face murder charge

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Florida man accused of robbing and fatally shooting another man in Easton last year is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Monday.

According to the DA’s office, Michael Arthur Noguera was extradited back to Massachusetts on Friday to face charges in the death of Daniel G. Smith.

Smith was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the afternoon of Nov. 8. Easton police said they were alerted to the wooded area between Pond Street and Langwater Pond by a woman who said her two sons made the discovery while riding their bikes.

The 35-year-old was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being flown to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he died on Nov. 11.

Noguera, 47, was tracked down to a trailer in Conway, South Carolina, and taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police detectives and members of the Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The DA’s office said he’s scheduled to be formally arraigned in Fall River Superior Court Tuesday on charges of murder, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and carrying an illegal firearm.