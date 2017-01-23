Gas prices fall slightly in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices are down in Rhode Island, falling 3 cents per gallon to $2.28 for regular.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the price of a gallon of regular gas is down 3 cents in the past week and down 7 cents over the last two weeks.

The price of gas in Rhode island is 3 cents lower than the national average price of $2.31 per gallon, but 37 cents per gallon higher than the in-state price of $1.91 per gallon a year ago.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

AAA found a range of 29 cents, from a low of $2.20 per gallon of regular to a high of $2.49.

Across the border in Massachusetts, the cost of a gallon of gasoline has fallen for two consecutive weeks.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular dropped 2 cents in the past week to an average of $2.23 per gallon. Prices have now dropped 6 cents in two weeks.

The current price is 8 cents per gallon lower than the national average but 39 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.10 and as high as $2.39 per gallon.