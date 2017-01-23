Grenade launcher, shotguns, drugs found with wanted man in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who’d moved in with his parent at a Dover Street residence in Fairhaven was arrested by police last week, after they found him at a motel with several unsecured firearms, and determined he was responsible for several other unsecured firearms.

Neighbors in the multi-family home said Gary Rosonina, 40, recently moved to Fairhaven from Arizona, according to Fairhaven Police Sgt. Kevin Kobza. Monday, he said the owners and neighbors confronted Rosonina over the fact he’d been living in the apartment without paying rent, and after an argument Rosonina left the premises.

Upon further inquiry, police determined Rosonina might be renting a room at the Huttleston Motel on Huttleston Avenue. Furthermore, they found Rosonina had an active warrant out for his arrest on motor vehicle offenses — and despite the presence of firearms, didn’t have a license.

The numerous firearms prompted officers to watch and wait until Rosonina left the motel to arrest him — which they did when he drove his car out of the motel parking lot. They took him into custody without incident.

Once they got access to his motel room, officers found a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun and an AR-15 rifle equipped with a 37 mm grenade launcher, along with a small quantity of heroin and methamphetamine.

At the residence where he’d been staying, police also seized another 12-gauge shotgun, several handguns, 12 high-capacity feeding devices, and assorted ammunition.

Sgt. Kobza said the 37 mm launcher is a “multi-use launching device that can fire grenades, smoke grenades, flares, etc.” In comparison, a U.S. quarter coin is just over 24 mm in diameter.

Rosonina was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of ammunition, 12 counts of unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, 8 counts of improper storage of a firearm and 8 counts of possession of a firearm without a gun license. At an arraignment Wednesday, he was ordered held without bail, and at a dangerousness hearing Friday, a judge ordered Rosonina held until a show cause hearing Feb. 24.

Neil Remiesiewicz contributed reporting to this story.