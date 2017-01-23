Ex-Rep. Ray Gallison to plead guilty in criminal case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former state Rep. Ray Gallison has agreed to plead guilty to nine criminal charges following a lengthy grand-jury investigation, federal and state investigators announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin and other officials made the announcement at a morning news conference just after documents were filed in federal court in Providence.

“At bottom, he lied and he stole, in a variety of ways and from a variety of people,” Neronha said.

The charges against Gallison, 64, involve stealing from the estate of a man named Ray Medley as well as misuse of funds from his taxpayer-funded nonprofit, Alternative Educational Programming (AEP)

“Ray Gallison was greedy – pure and simple,” Kilmartin said. “He stole from his clients, people who considered him a trusted attorney and a trusted friend. That greed caught up with him.”

Gallison is the third former House lawmaker to be prosecuted in the last week and a half, following the indictment of former Rep. John Carnevale for perjury relating to his residency and the arrest of former Rep. Peter Palumbo for filing false documents related to his campaign account.

Gallison, a Bristol Democrat first elected in 2000, abruptly resigned from the General Assembly last May under a cloud of suspicion after House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said he confronted him about his behavior.

Gallion was serving at the time as chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, one of the most important jobs in the legislature. He was previously fined $6,000 by the Rhode Island Ethics Commission in 2007 for failing to disclose his employment with AEP, and his legal work has also come under scrutiny.

Gallison is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts. He also previously worked for the state. He served as grand marshal of the Bristol 4th of July Parade in 2015.

