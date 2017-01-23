JetBlue adds nonstop flights to Houston for the big game

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Following the New England Patriots’ win in the AFC title game Sunday night, JetBlue announced they’ve added nonstop flights to Houston for fans planning to attend the Super Bowl.

The company said flights will depart from T.F. Green Airport in Warwick and Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday, Feb. 3 and return flights are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.

The flights will land at William P. Hobby Airport, located just seven miles from downtown Houston and eleven miles from NRG stadium, where the Patriots will go head-to-head with the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition, JetBlue said any fans wearing Patriots jerseys at the airport will be offered early boarding.

Visit JetBlue’s website for more details.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. Eyewitness News will be bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.