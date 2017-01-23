Local judge faces disciplinary investigation

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Conduct that included sexual harassment, failure to maintain profession dignity, and abusive treatment launched an disciplinary investigation against an RI District Court judge.

Opening statements for a hearing process in front of the Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline began Monday for Judge Raphael Ovalles.

The allegations included that Ovalles made sexual remarks to women, demeaned attorneys, and at times, had his pants unbuttoned or completely off in chambers. The defense team for Ovalles stated these allegations were fabricated and twisted by clerks and attorneys who disapproved of how Ovalles ran his courtroom.

Angel Taveras, nephew of Ovalles and former Providence mayor, is a part of the defense. “And one thing I will say, just to repeat from opening statements, 63 witnesses had been identified to us, 63, and not one, not one will testify as to having seen him without his pants on,” he stated.

Ovalles had been relieved from his duties with pay in December 2015.

His future as a judge will be determined by this hearing process.