Local Relay For Life event planning kicks off

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Across the area, teams are getting ready to kick off another year of “Relay For Life” events to help fight cancer.

At each event, teams camp out and take turns walking around a track to raise money for the American Cancer Society, and also to honor cancer survivors and to remember loved ones lost.

Organizers on Aquidneck Island are planning a kickoff and planning meeting on Tuesday, January 24th at Middletown High School at 6 p.m. It’s one of many places, where volunteers and participants across Rhode Island and Southern New England are recruiting participants to take part. Relay For Life of Aquidneck Island is set to take place on Saturday June 10, 2017 at Gaudet Middle School.

Locally, Relay For Life season starts on many local college campuses first, followed by community events. Relay For Life of Johnson & Whales is among the earliest local events set to be held on March 24.

Relay for Life was created in 1986 by the American Cancer Society and for the past 25 years it has spread to more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries. Every year, around $400 million that is raised in the events is put towards research for every type of cancer.

