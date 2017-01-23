New Bedford man arrested for stealing from his grandfather

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested and charged for abusing the finances of his grandfather, according to the Bristol County DA.

Officials accused Christopher Strouse, 33, of stealing more than $60,000 from his 86-year-old grandfather’s bank account between July 2014 through April 2015. His grandfather died last May.

Strouse was able to able to pocket the money by taking checks from grandfather’s checkbook and make them payable to friends, according to court documents.

Half a dozen were charged for helping Strouse – each would cash the check that was mad payable to them and split the cash with the defendant, officials said.

They were identified as followed and charged with one count each of larceny over $250 of a person over 60 and conspiracy to commit larceny:

Brian Miller, 47, of New Bedford

Kyle Tremblay, 44, of New Bedford

Jared Perry, 29, of Carver

Jordon Caetano, 35, of New Bedford

Raul Garcia, 27, of New Bedford

Mary Lopes, 24, of New Bedford

Strouse was arraigned on seven counts of larceny over $250 from a person over the age of 60 and eight counts of conspiracy to commit larceny last Thursday. He was held on $5,000 cash bail.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for February 8.