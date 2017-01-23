Police arrest 19 in New Bedford drug bust

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Members of the New Bedford narcotics unit along with agents and officers of the DEA office, arrested 19 people on Friday in a major drug bust.

Officers also seized:

More than 60 grams of Fentanyl

More than 200 Oxycodone pills

More than 20 bags of crack cocaine

6 ounces of marijuana

More than $3,000 in cash

Police conducted a search warrant at a first floor apartment on River St where 38-year-old Nuno Louis was arrested and charged with trafficking in Fentanyl. The officers found 67 grams of Fentanyl and more than $900 in cash.

Surveillance video near the a Stop & Shop on Dartmouth Street revealed a suspected drug transaction which led to the arrest of 5 individuals. Brian Maldanado, 26, has been charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws. Robert Sylvia, 64, and 45-year-old Brenda Demello have been charged with distribution of Oxycodone. Erica Perreira, 34, is charged with possesion of Oxycodone. Leanne Monteiro, 32, has been charged with possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute. More than 200 Oxycodone pills and more than $2,000 in cash was seized during that incident.

Police also arrested 31-year-old Anthony Sales for shoplifting.

Neighborhood complaints on Bonneau Court led to the arrests of 37-year-old Jonas Trinidad for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and 25-year-old Christopher Trinidad for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Police seized 21 bags of crack cocaine, cash and an illegal knife.

Officers arrested the following people on warrants:

Nicole Cannon, 41

Jordanalee Demello, 25

Robert Lendes, 33

Bobbie Miller, 39

Derek Maki, 41

Police made several arrests for motor vehicle violations:

Carlos Rivera, 42

Keianna Soares, 29

Luis Corcino, 39

As a result of a sweep, officers arrested 41-year-old Carlo Benito for possession of an illegal knife and 28-year-old Heather Briggs for possession of cocaine.