Police searching for missing Providence man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are seeking the public’s help in locating a city man who was reported missing on Monday.

Joseph Branch, 44, who police say has autism, went missing from 610 Manton Ave., according to police.

Police said Branch stands 5-foot-10, weighs about 210 pounds, and has a medium build, clean-shaven face, and short, salt-and-pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white New England Patriots jacket, blue jeans, and grey sneakers.

If you see Branch, you’re asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-1111.