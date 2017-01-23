Protest set to blast EG councilor’s ‘joke’ tweet about Women’s March

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Sean Todd, the vice-president of the East Greenwich Town Council, is expected to face a front of protest at Monday night’s council meeting, after a post he made on Twitter about the Women’s Marches across the country on Saturday. The multiple events followed Friday’s inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to a “screen grab” by protest organizer Hilary Levey Friedman, Todd’s tweet read, “Definitely a guy came up wth (sic) the idea for the #womensmarch perfect way to get the wives outta the house.”

It was followed by an emoji of a hand showing two fingers making a peace or victory sign.

The tweet is now deleted. In its place, Todd posted a string of tweets Sunday to apologize: “I’m deeply sorry for my tweet yesterday. Though it was meant as a joke, it was in poor taste, and understandably ended up offending many of / the people that I’m honored to represent. Yesterday’s march was pretty awesome, and a perfect example of the peaceful expression that is a / of our democracy. (sic) I support all of you who marched, and I saw a lot of my friends around the country out there.”

Todd, a Republican, has served on the town council since 2014, according to his reelection bid website.

Friedman, a Brown University professor, launched a Facebook event to gather people offended by the tweet in protest at the meeting, and to bring them to speak during a public comment period.

“Please join us… to let him know that this is unacceptable language,” Friedman’s event description said in part.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 103 people indicated they were going to the meeting in protest.

Eyewitness News left messages Monday at phone numbers for Todd seeking comment. A woman who answered the phone at his home telephone number Monday morning said he was not there.

