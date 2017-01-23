Unveiling the 2017 Hot Jobs Report

In December, the U.S. Labor Department reported that the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent—the lowest since before the recession, with the U.S. economy adding 178,000 jobs in November alone. In fact, the American economy has been adding jobs for 74 consecutive months making 2016 a good year for the U.S. labor market. Now, there’s evidence that this momentum will continue into 2017.

We spoke with Jim Link, Chief Human Resources Officer for Randstad North America, who discussed the hottest jobs for 2017, the jobs that are in demand right now and what types of jobs are hot in our area.

