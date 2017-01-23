Vendor: It’ll cost at least $3,750 to watch Patriots-Falcons in person

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Seeing the New England Patriots make a run for the Vince Lombardi trophy is becoming business as usual for fans of the team, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less excited to root them on.

However, doing so in person won’t come cheap.

Ryan Kelley, sales manager for Boston-based Ace Ticket, said the cheapest ticket to get into the big game currently stands at $3,750.

That may seem like a lot to pay to watch a football game, but Kelley said it’s a lot more affordable than the last time the Patriots were in it.

“That Super Bowl against Seattle, tickets ballooned up to $10,000, $12,000 apiece,” he said. “So compared to that, they’re a fairly reasonable price.”

There’s no way of telling if the prices will go up or down from here, according to Kelley, so he said it might be in fans’ best interest to act sooner rather than later.

“If a price looks right and you’re comfortable paying it at that time, certainly go ahead and grab it because it’s hard to tell what’s going to happen from here,” Kelley explained.

Kelley said prices actually went down after the Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the running.

The Patriots overpowered the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night to advance to the Super Bowl. They’ll soon head to Houston to take on the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

For the seventh time in the Brady-Belichick era, fans went out to score AFC Championship gear after the big win.

“They played like they’re supposed to play, they did their job, and it made me feel good,” said Dave Pomarico of Foxboro, a lifelong Patriots fan.

Fans at Gillette Stadium on Monday did little to hide their glee that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to suspend Tom Brady for the first four games of the season didn’t hurt the Patriots’ chances of bringing home another title.

“It shows it’s a complete failure,” said Dana Wilkins of North Attleboro. “I’m not surprised that they’re going to the Super Bowl.”

“We came back and showed them we can win no matter what,” added Diane Umile of Weymouth.

Watch the Patriots and the Falcons go head-to-head on Sunday, Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. Eyewitness News will be bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.