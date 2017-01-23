Woman due in court for hearing in texting suicide case

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is expected in court for a hearing as she awaits trial on a manslaughter charge for allegedly sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Michelle Carter is due in Taunton Juvenile Court Monday for a pretrial hearing. The 20-year-old Plainville woman is scheduled to go on trial in March in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Prosecutors say Carter sent Roy dozens of text messages encouraging the 18-year-old to take his own life. She is also accused of telling Roy during a phone conversation to get back in his truck when he got out as the vehicle was filling with carbon monoxide.

Carter’s lawyer has argued her comments were constitutionally protected free speech and she was not responsible for Roy’s suicide.