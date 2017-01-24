Coventry Police Department honor K9 Enzo with statue

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry Police Department is honoring K9 Enzo, who passed away last year, with statue.

K9 Enzo who was with his handler Lt. Bryan Ricci for10 years, became sick last June.

He was put down, just days before his retirement ceremony from the Coventry Police Department.

Monday night, members of the department gathered to honor Enzo, with a statue.

The statue will honor all working dogs and preserve Enzo’s memory for future generations to admire.

Resident Jenn Gould and Representative Bobby Nardolillo, who were both instrumental in making this statue a reality, unveiled the likeness of Enzo.

Gould was also presented the first “K9 Enzo Community Service Award” for her efforts on a GoFundMe page to raise money for the statue.

The statue of Enzo will be on display in the front hall of the Coventry Police Department.