Florida man held without bail in Easton murder

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Florida man accused of shooting another man in Easton, Mass. last year and leaving him for dead faced a judge on Tuesday.

Michael Arthur Noguera was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on charges connected to the killing of 35-year-old Daniel G. Smith.

Prosecutors revealed in court that Smith’s mother in Florida provided investigators with her son’s cell phone number, which led them to identify Noguera as the suspect.

Phone records showed the two men were traveling together for more than a month, selling guns and living off $25,000 of stolen money, according to the prosecution.

Smith was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the afternoon of Nov. 8. Easton police said they were alerted to the wooded area between Pond Street and Langwater Pond by a woman who said her two sons made the discovery while riding their bikes.

Smith was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being flown to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he died on Nov. 11.

Noguera, 47, was tracked down to a trailer in Conway, South Carolina, and arrested. He was extradited back to Massachusetts on Friday to face charges of murder, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, and carrying an illegal firearm.

The judge ordered Noguera held without bail. He’s due back in court on March 13 for a pretrial hearing.