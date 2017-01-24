Police: Teens with baseball bats attack 2 men in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a group of teens armed with baseball bats beat two men in downtown Providence and stole a cellphone.

The Providence Journal reports police found Brian Persico, of New York, and Gerald Hefferman, of Warwick, suffering from cuts and bruises around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The men, who are both 30 years old, told police they were walking on a street when a silver car and a white SUV pulled over. They said a group of teens then attacked them.

Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

There was no detailed description of the teens.