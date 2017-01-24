Hometown Hero: Janai Crooms

This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is St. Andrew’s junior Janai Crooms.

The leading scorer for the 12-5 Saints, the Cranston native has been attracting attention from Division I college coaches across the nation thanks to her all-around play at the point guard spot.

Janai’s success in matching that of her team. Saint Andrew’s took home the NEPSAC Class D title in her freshman year and reached the Class C semifinals last Winter.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.