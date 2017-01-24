In the Kitchen: Etouffe

By Chef Mike Sullivan of Gulf Streams Published:
Rhode Show Kitchen

Discover Newport brought us Chef Mike Sullivan of Gulf Streams to show us how to make their Etouffe.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 Large Vidalia Onion
  • 1 Large Green Bell Pepper
  • 1/2 Bunch Celery, sliced thin
  • 2 tbsp. Etouffee Spice
  • 2 can Diced Tomatoes
  • 1 cup Vegetable Broth
  • 1 tbsp. Flour
  • 1 tbsp. Worcestershire

Etouffee Spice:

  • 1 tbsp. Smoked Paprika
  • 1 tsp Dried Thyme Leaves
  • 1 tsp Dried Oregano
  • 1 tsp Chipotle Powder
  • 1 tsp Garlic Powder
  • 1 tsp Onion Powder
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 tsp White Pepper

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in stock pot
  2. Add onion, celery and green pepper, sauté until soft.
  3. Add spice blend and mix well.
  4. Add flour and sauté for 3-4 minutes until well blended.
  5. Add tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.
  6. Add vegetable stock and stir until smooth.
  7. Simmer until slightly thickened and reduced to a gravy like consistency, 3-5 minutes.
  8. Stir in Worcestershire.

To plate:
Add 8 oz. Etouffee to sauté pan. Add mussels, cover and cook over medium heat until opened. Place rice in bowl, arrange mussels and pour Etouffee over.

