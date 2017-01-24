In the Kitchen: Etouffe

Discover Newport brought us Chef Mike Sullivan of Gulf Streams to show us how to make their Etouffe.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 Large Vidalia Onion
- 1 Large Green Bell Pepper
- 1/2 Bunch Celery, sliced thin
- 2 tbsp. Etouffee Spice
- 2 can Diced Tomatoes
- 1 cup Vegetable Broth
- 1 tbsp. Flour
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire
Etouffee Spice:
- 1 tbsp. Smoked Paprika
- 1 tsp Dried Thyme Leaves
- 1 tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 tsp Chipotle Powder
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 tsp Onion Powder
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- 1 tsp White Pepper
Directions:
- Melt butter in stock pot
- Add onion, celery and green pepper, sauté until soft.
- Add spice blend and mix well.
- Add flour and sauté for 3-4 minutes until well blended.
- Add tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add vegetable stock and stir until smooth.
- Simmer until slightly thickened and reduced to a gravy like consistency, 3-5 minutes.
- Stir in Worcestershire.
To plate:
Add 8 oz. Etouffee to sauté pan. Add mussels, cover and cook over medium heat until opened. Place rice in bowl, arrange mussels and pour Etouffee over.