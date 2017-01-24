Man dies in Freetown industrial accident

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Stoughton man died early Tuesday morning as the result of an industrial accident in Freetown.

According to town police, the accident took place just after 12:30 a.m. at the Stop & Shop distribution center, located on South Main Street in the village of Assonet.

Police said a tractor trailer was pulling away from a loading dock when the victim – identified as 51-year old Alphonse Ferent – fell between the truck and the dock. A forklift that was being used to unload material from the trailer then fell on top of Ferent, crushing him.

First responders performed first aid on Ferent until an ambulance transported him to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Miliote said the incident remains under investigation by Freetown police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).