PHOTOS: Oscar nominees for best actor and actress

By Published: Updated:
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WPRI) — Nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards have were announced Tuesday morning. The best actor nominees are Casey Affleck for “Manchester by

the Sea”; Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling for “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic” and Denzel Washington in “Fences.”

The best actress nominees are Isabelle Huppert (hoo-PAYR’) for “Elle”; Ruth Negga (NAY’-guh) for “Loving”; Natalie Portman in “Jackie”; Emma Stone for “La La Land” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster

Jenkins.” The musical “La La Land” leads the nominations with 14.

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor