PHOTOS: Oscar nominees for best actor and actress

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WPRI) — Nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards have were announced Tuesday morning. The best actor nominees are Casey Affleck for “Manchester by

the Sea”; Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling for “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic” and Denzel Washington in “Fences.”



The best actress nominees are Isabelle Huppert (hoo-PAYR’) for “Elle”; Ruth Negga (NAY’-guh) for “Loving”; Natalie Portman in “Jackie”; Emma Stone for “La La Land” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster

Jenkins.” The musical “La La Land” leads the nominations with 14.

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Isabelle Huppert, shown arriving at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 8, 2017, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Elle." (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Ruth Negga, shown arriving at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Loving." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Natalie Portman, shown arriving at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Jackie." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emma Stone, shown posing for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film "La La Land," has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Meryl Streep, shown posing in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Casey Affleck, shown posing in the press room at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Andrew Garfield, shown posing for photographers upon arrival at a photo call in central London, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Hacksaw Ridge." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Ryan Gosling, shown after his arrival at the screening of the film 'La La Land' in London, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "La La Land." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Viggo Mortensen, shown at a Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 8, 2017, has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Captain Fantastic." (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Denzel Washington, shown at a screening of "Fences," at Rose Theater in New York, has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the film. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)