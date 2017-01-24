PHOTOS: Oscar nominees for best actor and actress

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WPRI) — Nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards have were announced Tuesday morning. The best actor nominees are Casey Affleck for “Manchester by
the Sea”; Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling for “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic” and Denzel Washington in “Fences.”
The best actress nominees are Isabelle Huppert (hoo-PAYR’) for “Elle”; Ruth Negga (NAY’-guh) for “Loving”; Natalie Portman in “Jackie”; Emma Stone for “La La Land” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster
Jenkins.” The musical “La La Land” leads the nominations with 14.
