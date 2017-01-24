Police: Witnesses not cooperating in shooting investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three days after a person was shot during a party in the basement of a duplex on Pembroke Avenue, Providence police said Tuesday they still had more questions than answers.

Police said 30 to 40 people were at the house when they arrived Saturday, but Major David Lapatin said Tuesday none of the witnesses were cooperating.

Lapatin said they also tried interviewing the 26-year-old shooting victim.

“We have not really gotten much information from him,” Lapatin said.

Saturday’s shooting was the second time in four months that Providence police had responded to a violent incident at the Pembroke Avenue address. Lapatin said someone was stabbed during a party there last September, which led to police putting a nuisance sticker on the front door.