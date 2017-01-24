Rain, wind expected to stick around Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An additional 1/4″ to 3/4″ of rain is expected to fall in parts of Southern New England Tuesday as a strong nor’easter continues to move through New England.

According to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, the storm will slowly track south of Rhode Island throughout the day, passing by Nantucket Tuesday night. She also said she expected occasional wind gusts of 30-40 miles-per-hour.

Despite the continuing wind, there weren’t many power outages listed on the WPRI.com Power Outage Database as of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. However, several thousand people in Rhode Island lost power overnight.

As of Tuesday morning, 1.81″ of rain fell in Fall River, 1.55″ fell in Warwick, and Woonsocket saw 1.38″ of rain.

Michelle said the rain, which could be moderate to heavy at times, could pose a problem during the evening commute.

