Windswept flames destroy Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It took firefighters an hour to get an early morning fire in Middletown under control.

The flames broke out on Smythe Street shortly after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, and quickly engulfed the entire home. Middletown Fire Chief Ron Doire tells Eyewitness News that strong winds made this a particularly tough fire to put out.

Two adults and five children escaped the burning home unharmed. However, the family’s cat did not survive. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family with shelter and other needs. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.