Woman arrested for using stolen credit cards

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – After an investigation, Woonsocket police detectives arrest a woman for allegedly stealing a wallet and fraudulently using credit cards.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, the juvenile victim claims her wallet was stolen at the Newport Creamery in Greenville back on December 28.

When the victim noticed the wallet was missing, her father checked the account and noticed nine fraudulent purchases.

Surveillance video helped identify the suspect as Fransheska Pastrana, 26.

Pastrana was arrested on Monday and is charged with fraudulent use of credit cards (felony) and larceny under $1,500.