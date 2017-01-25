Centracchio discusses the security plan behind the big game

Related Coverage Rest over as Patriots begin Super Bowl prep for Falcons

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio was live in the studio Wednesday evening. He discussed the security details that will go into Houston’s preparation for holding the big game on February 5.

About 140,000 are expected to attend the football game alone. Centracchio said the masses expected in Houston are on a similar security level of the presidential inauguration.

See Mike Montecalvo’s full interview with Gen. Centracchio in the video above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Managment Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. Starting this Sunday, Eyewitness News will be bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.