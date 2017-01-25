Charges upgraded in Providence murder case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have now upgraded the charges against a Providence man who was arrested in connection with a murder in the Capital City last year.

DeShawn Anderson is now charged with homicide in the death of Jonathan Zapada.

He was originally charged with felony assault for allegedly beating Zapada, but the health department announced on Tuesday that their report revealed the cause of death included blunt force head and neck injuries.

Police say Zapada’s body was found behind the apartments on Hartford Avenue on October 12, 2016.