Guilty: Jury convicts Providence man in 2014 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of opening fire on a gathering of people in 2014 was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.

A Providence jury after eight hours of deliberations found Justice Andrade, 23, guilty in the death of Ty-Shon Perry, ending a three-week trial.

Prosecutors said during the early morning hours of July 19, 2014, Andrade shot Perry – the father of a young child – in the back with a .40 caliber semi-automatic weapon.

At the time, police said they believe Perry – who was attending a gathering at his cousin’s house on River Avenue – was not the intended target, but rather people Perry was with at the time.

Andrade turned himself into police three days later and has been ordered held without bail ever since.

Andrade was indicted on and convicted of a charge of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence – death resulting, and possession of a firearm without a license.