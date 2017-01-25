In the Kitchen: Bourbon Kabobs

Executive Chef Scott Philbin of Tumblesalts Cafe joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Bourbon Kabobs.

Ingredients:

Skewers:

  • 4 oz. Chicken Breasts- Quartered
  • 4 oz. Pieces of Flat Iron Steak- Quartered
  • 2 oz. Red Onion- Large Chop
  • 2 oz. Red Bell Pepper- Large Chop
  • 1 Large Mushroom- Quartered
  • 2 Cherry Tomatoes
  • 2 8” Bamboo Skewers
  • 1/2 cup Teriyaki Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Vinegar
  • 1 cup Water
  • Salt & Pepper to Taste

Bourbon Glaze:

  • 1/2 cup Bourbon
  • 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 Shallot- Fine Dice
  • 1 tbsp. Olive Oil
  • 1 cup Molasses
  • 1 cup Heinz Ketchup

Directions:

For the Skewers:

  1. Place skewers in water in a third hotel pan. Let soak for one hour before adding your meat and vegetables.
  2. First take teriyaki sauce, vinegar, and water and mix together. Split between quartered chicken and flat iron steak in two small bowls of your choice. Let marinate for two hours.
  3. Skewer chicken breast, red onion, red bell pepper, chicken breast, mushroom, chicken breast, you get the picture.
  4. Repeat step 3 with skewer with flat iron steak. Flat iron steak, vegetable, flat iron steak, etc., etc., etc.

For the Bourbon Glaze:

  1. In a small pot, add oil and bring to almost smoking.
  2. Add shallots and sweat.
  3. Deglaze with bourbon.
  4. Reduce and burn off alcohol.
  5. Add brown sugar to pot. Cook until bubbling.
  6. Mix in molasses and Heinz ketchup. Bring to a simmer.
  7. Pull pot from stove and keep room temperature.

At Service:

  1. Grill your skewers to mark. Finish them in the oven until steak is medium rare and chicken is 165 degrees.
  2. Coat with bourbon glaze.
  3. Serve on cast iron skillet.

