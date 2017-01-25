In the Kitchen: Bourbon Kabobs

Executive Chef Scott Philbin of Tumblesalts Cafe joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Bourbon Kabobs.
Ingredients:
Skewers:
- 4 oz. Chicken Breasts- Quartered
- 4 oz. Pieces of Flat Iron Steak- Quartered
- 2 oz. Red Onion- Large Chop
- 2 oz. Red Bell Pepper- Large Chop
- 1 Large Mushroom- Quartered
- 2 Cherry Tomatoes
- 2 8” Bamboo Skewers
- 1/2 cup Teriyaki Sauce
- 1/2 cup Vinegar
- 1 cup Water
- Salt & Pepper to Taste
Bourbon Glaze:
- 1/2 cup Bourbon
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Shallot- Fine Dice
- 1 tbsp. Olive Oil
- 1 cup Molasses
- 1 cup Heinz Ketchup
Directions:
For the Skewers:
- Place skewers in water in a third hotel pan. Let soak for one hour before adding your meat and vegetables.
- First take teriyaki sauce, vinegar, and water and mix together. Split between quartered chicken and flat iron steak in two small bowls of your choice. Let marinate for two hours.
- Skewer chicken breast, red onion, red bell pepper, chicken breast, mushroom, chicken breast, you get the picture.
- Repeat step 3 with skewer with flat iron steak. Flat iron steak, vegetable, flat iron steak, etc., etc., etc.
For the Bourbon Glaze:
- In a small pot, add oil and bring to almost smoking.
- Add shallots and sweat.
- Deglaze with bourbon.
- Reduce and burn off alcohol.
- Add brown sugar to pot. Cook until bubbling.
- Mix in molasses and Heinz ketchup. Bring to a simmer.
- Pull pot from stove and keep room temperature.
At Service:
- Grill your skewers to mark. Finish them in the oven until steak is medium rare and chicken is 165 degrees.
- Coat with bourbon glaze.
- Serve on cast iron skillet.
