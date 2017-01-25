Mom: ‘Playing with heart’ has gotten Develin to 2nd Super Bowl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Patriots fullback James Develin is gearing up with his teammates to take on the Atlanta Falcons on football’s biggest stage.

It’s the second Super Bowl appearance for the Brown University alum, and his parents say it was more than just hard work that got him to this point.

“Determination,” said his father, Jim. “Never believing the doubters, always believing in himself, and a lot of times he was the only one believing that.”

Develin, 28, joined the Patriots in 2013. Prior to that, he played for three different professional teams in three different leagues at two different positions.

The Develins said they couldn’t be more proud of their son’s accomplishments.

“Before every game when he calls us, I tell him to always play with his heart,” she said. “And that’s what he does.”

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. Starting this Sunday, Eyewitness News will be bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.