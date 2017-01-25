Northeast International Auto Show returns to Providence

Car enthusiasts, families and prospective new car buyers are invited to The Northeast International Auto Show from January 27-29, 2017 at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows, LLC, the nation’s largest auto show producer.

This show offers the chance to explore more than 250 new cars, trucks, SUVs, and new crossovers and alternative fuel vehicles

For classic car and exotic auto enthusiasts, all three show days also feature a unique collection of exotic and classic cars courtesy of duPont Registry and Audrain Automobile Museum of Newport, RI.

Tickets are $12 adults 13+, $9 seniors 62+, and $8 students under 21 with ID. Kids 12 and under are always free.

Brad Scott, President of the RI Auto Dealers Association & Show Committee Chairman, joined us on set Wednesday to discuss the highlights of this year’s show.