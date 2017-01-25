Providence PD introduces most diverse academy class yet

Related Coverage RI State Police seek to improve diversity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department presented their most diverse police academy yet on Wednesday.

Police aimed to recruit more people of color and women in order to diversify the department that is currently 75% white male, and 25% minorities.

According to Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, the 60 new recruits in the academy will be the reverse: 70% minorities and women.

“That is a tremendous accomplishment,” Elorza said.

Col. Hugh Clement said that the PD recognized a need to change their current demographics.

“We’ve used the community in every way possible,” said Clements explaining how the department reached out at places like midnight basketball games, rec centers and hair salons to recruit.

NAACP Jim Vincent praised the efforts. “I don’t think anybody’s going to dispute that a police department is better off when it reflects the diversity of the community,” he said. “So let it be said that Providence is a model for diversity in terms of police recruitment.”

The new class will graduate from the police academy in August.