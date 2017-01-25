Providence spa worker faces judge on prostitution charge

Related Coverage Cops shutter Providence spa amid prostitution probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman who works at Providence spa faced a judge Wednesday, charged with soliciting an undercover police officer for sex.

Zhen Chun Jin, 51, of Flushing, N.Y., was arrested on a prostitution charge Tuesday night at Smiler’s Day Spa on North Main Street.

After receiving complaints from neighborhood residents, police launched an undercover investigation led by the city’s narcotics unit, which handles vice and prostitution.

According to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin, the officer was solicited by Jin at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Additional officers then entered the spa, arrested Jin and took several other workers in for questioning.

Only Jin was charged, because police said she made the solicitation. The others were later released.

Lapatin said police do not believe Jin is a licensed massage therapist. She was arraigned Wednesday and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

The business remains under investigation. Lapatin said city and state inspectors will soon pay the business a visit to see if it was operating within code.

The major did not believe there was any human trafficking involved but could not yet confirm that.

The business was not ordered to close, according to Lapatin. It was, however, found by Eyewitness News to be closed on Wednesday. A woman who said she cleans the spa was there and confirmed it to be closed, saying the employees were probably too scared to come back to work after the raid.