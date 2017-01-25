Providence woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was arrested after reportedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Officers responded to a home on Bernon Street just after midnight on Wednesday.

Police told Eyewitness News the victim was stabbed in the chest and also had cuts on one of his hands.

That man is recovering at the hospital and is expected to be just fine.

Police say 26-year-old Raquel Baker, of Providence, attacked him during an argument.

Baker is charged with felony assault and is expected to be arraigned at Providence District Court on Wednesday.